Washington’s Digital Equity Plan Approved

Washington State's Digital Equity Plan has received the green light from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), a significant milestone bolstering the state's efforts towards digital inclusivity. The approval brings a substantial allocation of approximately $15.9 million in federal funding, thanks to the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Addressing Disparities and Bridging the Digital Divide

At its core, the plan aims to revolutionize digital access and literacy across Washington by addressing disparities and dismantling barriers hindering communities from embracing the digital age fully. It sets clear objectives to bridge gaps in access, skills, and affordability of digital resources, propelling the state towards universal high-speed internet access, meaningful utilization of broadband technology, and enhanced digital literacy.

Get our free mobile app

Future Plans and Initiatives

Looking ahead, the NTIA plans to disburse funds to states by summer's end. In Washington, the Department of Commerce's State Broadband Office is preparing to implement a Digital Equity Capacity Grant program, utilizing funds to empower communities statewide. Details on eligibility and application procedures will be forthcoming.

National Implications and Recognition

The Digital Equity Act, a cornerstone of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda, will allocate $2.75 billion nationally across three grant programs dedicated to promoting digital equity and inclusion. Washington's proactive approach has earned recognition, notably achieving a perfect score on the State Digital Equity Scorecard in 2021. The Commerce Department's Digital Navigator Program exemplifies the state's commitment to inclusive digital practices.

Toward a More Inclusive Digital Future



As Washington advances its Digital Equity Plan, it sets the stage for a future where no one is left behind in the digital revolution. With federal support and resolute determination, the state is poised to lead the way toward a more inclusive and digitally empowered society.

9 Risky & Dangerous Ways to Ride or Drive Your Car Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

Washington Cities Famous For Speed Traps Gallery Credit: Heath Brewster