These Products From Washington State Costco Stores Pose a Danger

Product recalls are more common than you may think. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has multiple products listed weekly that have some defect.

Many times, it is simply a warning that a product (mostly food in this instance) was made in a factory and exposed to an ingredient (peanuts) that the manufacturer forgot to list on the label. Other times it is a faulty part that could result in injury to the user or damage to property. In this particular case, it is a combination of the two.

This Recall Impacts All Washington State Costco Stores

...but it isn't just limited to them. The recall is in effect for all stores in the Northwest and Bay Area regions for the massive wholesaler. This is also not an "optional" recall. Anyone who purchased this item is strongly encouraged to identify if they purchased one, then return and replace the product due to potential health risks.

The two products impacted by this are manufactured exclusively for Costco and were sold in stores between January 03, 2023 and June 23, 2023. The recall was issued on September 21st of this year.

What Are the Two Products?

The first is the 14 inch Novaform ComfortGrande Mattress and the second is the 8 inch Novaform DreamAway Mattress. The issue is related specifically to those mattresses made in FXI's San Bernardino, CA plant between January 2, 2023 and April 30, 2023.

FXI said some of the mattresses may have been exposed to water during manufacturing. The mattresses may have been damp when packaged and some developed mold. It is estimated that 48,000 mattresses are subject to recall and 541 mold complaints have already been lodged to the CPSC.

How Do I Know If My Mattress is Recalled?

Look for the law tag on the mattress. That is the tag that sticks out telling you not to remove it. Confirm it came from the San Bernandino Plant between Jan.2 and April 30 for the Comfort Grande mattress or Jan 30 and April 30 for the Dream Away Mattress.. Look for signs of mold

If your mattress is showing signs of mold, FXI has laid out further instructions to follow. Click here to see them.