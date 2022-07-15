Concerned Citizen Helps Foil Catalytic Converter Theft

(West Richland, WA) -- If you see something, say something! West Richland police are crediting a passerby for speaking up when they noticed something peculiar along King Drive yesterday [Thursday]. The person observed someone underneath a white truck, sawing away at something. They felt something was off, so they called police.

The subject, realizing they were spotted, and began to flee before the passerby could obtain a license plate but police arrived shortly thereafter. The subject left the area without the catalytic converter of the truck.

http://https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=369313885314758&set=a.213965504182931

If you're in the Tri-Cities, call non-emergency, 509-628-0333 to get in touch with a police department. If it feels or seems like an emergency call 911.