Columbia Industries Opportunity Kitchen Graduates Cohort of Three

(Richland, WA) -- It was a delicious graduation on many levels for three graduates from Columbia Industries Opportunity Kitchen in Richland Wednesday.

“It’s with great excitement that we celebrate the eighth graduating class of Opportunity Kitchen,” said Michael Novakovich, President and CEO of Columbia Industries. “Through student commitment and community support we are removing barriers to employment for individuals who have faced various life challenges. Student success translates to career and life success…and more dynamite culinary opportunities to be enjoyed here in the Tri-Cities!”

The Kitchen offers a 12-week program to those with disabilities, and others who face employment barriers. The program teaches safe food handling, cooking techniques, creating recipes and more.The ceremony was held at the Richland Federal Building.

Since its launch in 2019, Opportunity Kitchen has graduated 28 students from the training program. Graduates have gone on to work at local restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and coffee shops.