Climate Change To Increase Stink Bug Numbers

(Pullman, WA) -- Climate change is expected to increase the number of stink bugs in Washington. Research at Washington State University finds an increase in temperatures and changes in precipitation will help populations of the brown marmorated stink bug grow. The stink bug originated in Asia and has now spread to 46 states. They can cause major damage to agricultural crops. Some states, including Washington, use a natural predator, the Samurai Wasp, to attack the eggs of the stink bug and reduce their population.