Climate Change Bill Moves Forward

A local legislator is speaking out against a proposed climate change bill that would impose new requirements on cities and counties across Washington State.

Supporters of the bill say it's a step forward to making Washington a more climate friendly state by reducing urban sprawl and greenhouse emissions.

12th District Representative Keith Goehner says the legislature continues to add more requirements making these goals extremely difficult.

"And if we got two or three objectives and concepts being put forward without clear understanding of how that's going to impact people's lives, we need to step back and be very judicious on how we proceed." Goehner said. "When you look at the cost of living in this day and age, what are we doing and what are we getting for the return on that additional cost. It's always the taxpayer/consumer that's having to pay for that."

This week, the bill passed through the House Local Government Committee by a four to three vote.