The Central Washington Bridal & Event Expo in Yakima

If you are planning a wedding, Quinceañera, or special event, you won't want to miss the Central Washington Bridal & Events Expo! Save the date for Saturday, February 4th at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Spend an enjoyable afternoon - check out vendors, grab a bite to eat, enjoy a beverage from local wineries & breweries, a fashion show, and maybe even check off some of your "to-dos" from your planning list!

Entertainment, Fun, and Prizes at The Central Washington Bridal & Event Expo

See local celebrities and be entertained - listen to live music by Big Ern, and meet Sarah J and Felicia Hernandez.

Browse the marketplace for wedding party proposal gifts, party favors, and specialty items you can take home that day! Prize drawings every half hour, demos, and more! Get your tickets now at cweventexpo.com. Enter to win a pair of FREE TICKETS below.

ENTER TO WIN A FREE PAIR OF TICKETS

