Nationally Ranked CBC Men’s Soccer to Play in Another Final Four

CBC Soccer has a chance to compete for another championship

After a 2-1 win over Everett Community College, the Columbia Basin College (CBC) Men's Soccer team is returning to the Northwest Athletic Conference Soccer Final Four.

CBC Photo: CBC CBC Hawks

Photo: CBC Athletics loading...

The team finished the season ranked #2 in the Nation.

The club from the Pasco, Washington college returns to the Final Four for the third time under the tenure of Head Coach Martin Ramirez, and the first time the club has been there, still undefeated (14-0-1 on the season, including playoffs.) In the regular season, CBC ran the table in the NWAC's East Region as they went 11-0-1 and won the Eastern Conference Championship. The team ended the season nationally ranked at #2.

"It's been one of the best seasons we have had here at CBC since I took over the program. The fact that we haven't lost makes it even more special, and at the same time, it's something that keeps motivating us because we have a chance to conclude the season undefeated," said Ramirez.

CBC beat EVCC in the quarter finals CBC beat EVCC in the quarter finals (Photo: CBC Athletics) loading...

The NWAC Final Four features three teams from Washington and one from Oregon.

CBC will take on Peninsual College (PC) in the semi-finals on Friday, November 10th, at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila, Washington. Kick-off is at 1:30 PM.

Photo: PC Photo: PC Athletics loading...

This year's Final Four also features Highline College (Des Moines, Washington) and Rouge Community College (Grants Pass, Oregon. Ramirez is looking forward to the match-up against Pennisula: "They [Pennisula] are the #1 team in the north, and we are the #1 team in the East, so tomorrow we are not only competing for who gets into the championship game but also who has the best program out here in the NWAC currently."

The NWAC Final Four will be held at Starfire Photo: Merrick Parnell The NWAC Final Four will be held at Starfire

Photo: Merrick Parnell loading...

NWAC Coach of the Year Award

In their historic season, Ramirez was named Coach of the Year for the East Region. During his five-year career at CBC, he has won four Eastern Conference Championships and has amassed a 78-21-13 all-time record.

After receiving the award, the coach had this to say. "I am grateful that I was finally able to receive this award. I'm very grateful to have such an amazing coaching staff, and I share this award with every single one of them. All of us do great things for our program, and this is simply a great way to recognize all they do for our players. We always appreciate this, but we are more focused on the collective awards."