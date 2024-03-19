Allergy Danger! Will This Walmart Recall Impact Washington State?

The FDA is out with a recall regarding a popular snack food at Wal-Mart stores around the country. If you have certain food allergies, check your cabinet to see if you have purchased something from this particular run of cashews.

The FDA revealed that John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc, a 102-year-old company that boasts Fisher nuts among it's product line, voluntarily recalled one of the products it provides to Walmart under the global retailer's 'Great Value' brand.

If you're a fan of cashews who has dairy or coconut allergies, pay close attention and make sure you check your can of 'Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews'. A consumer reported finding pieces of coconut cashews in a can marked honey roasted.

The recall impacts 30 states where the products was placed on shelves in select Walmart locations. While California is the only West Coast State listed in the recall, don't necessarily breathe a sigh of relief if you live in Washington State or Oregon for that matter. It also impacts any can that were ordered on Walmart.com.

So if you've had the Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews before, say visiting family or friends in another part of the country... and you liked them enough to order them online since you might not get them at your local Walmart in Washington State or Oregon, check the bottom of the can.

You're looking for this information:

Best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2

No adverse reactions have been reported at this time, but an investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process.

If you have a milk or coconut allergy you are strongly advised to throw out the can(s) or return the product to a Walmart store for a full refund. The allergic reaction could be serious enough to cause death.