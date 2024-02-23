Broadmoor Blvd in Pasco Closed Starting Monday

Broadmoor Blvd in Pasco Closed Starting Monday

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash

The City of Pasco has announced that a construction project planned for Broadmoor Boulevard will result in the closure of the roadway from Burns Road to Dent Road/Road 116 while the Public Works Department works on utility installation.

Get our free mobile app

During the construction period, residents and commuters are advised to expect traffic detours and potential delays. The City encourages drivers to utilize alternate routes whenever possible to mitigate congestion.

City of Pasco/Canva
loading...

The above map highlights the detour routes (yellow arrows) and area where the road will be closed on Broadmoor Boulevard (red circle).  The closure begins Monday February 26th and lasts until Friday March 1st.

For more information you visit the City of Pasco's website at https://www.pasco-wa.gov/ or if you have question or concerns about the project, you can call the City at (509) 543-5738.

Bands With No Original Members

Not everybody can be U2.

Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Categories: Articles, Breaking News, Business, KONA News, Tri-Cities News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA