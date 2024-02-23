Broadmoor Blvd in Pasco Closed Starting Monday

The City of Pasco has announced that a construction project planned for Broadmoor Boulevard will result in the closure of the roadway from Burns Road to Dent Road/Road 116 while the Public Works Department works on utility installation.

During the construction period, residents and commuters are advised to expect traffic detours and potential delays. The City encourages drivers to utilize alternate routes whenever possible to mitigate congestion.

The above map highlights the detour routes (yellow arrows) and area where the road will be closed on Broadmoor Boulevard (red circle). The closure begins Monday February 26th and lasts until Friday March 1st.

For more information you visit the City of Pasco's website at https://www.pasco-wa.gov/ or if you have question or concerns about the project, you can call the City at (509) 543-5738.