If you're a beer lover and have always thought about brewing yourself, now is your chance to learn the basics. WSU Tri-Cities is launching a brand new certificate program to help those achieve their brewing dreams.

According to the Brewers Association, beer accounted for $77 billion towards the U.S. economy in 2023 and almost $2 billion in Washington State. There is plenty of interest for beer and Washington State has always been a major player in it's production.

The USDA says 74% of domestic hops (one of the primary ingredients in beer) comes from Washington State, more specifically the Yakima Valley. That translates to roughly 104 million pounds. The Evergreen State also happens to have the 5th most craft breweries in the nation at just under 450. You can see how much we love beer in the graphic below.

WSU Tri-Cities is doing their part to help educate those who want to pursue a career in malt, barley, and hops. WSU describes the program as am expert led, hands on path into the industry and upon completion you'll receive a Brewing Certificate from the University.

The Program Will Last A Full Year and Includes

12 online courses featuring 29 engaging modules, accessible anywhere, anytime from September 2025 through August 2026.

Two weekend-long, hands-on brewing camps (to be scheduled for late-September 2025 and mid-April 2026) provide practical brewing experience.

Instruction from leading brewing professionals with real-world expertise.

A fllexible program format built for working adults, hobbyists, and career-changers.

A professional certificate that demonstrates your brewing expertise without the time commitment of a full degree.

At the end of the primarily online program you'll have a better understanding of the science, technology, and business aspects of the industry. If you want more information or wish to enroll (as enrollment is currently open for the inaugural class) click here and get ready to submerse yourself in suds.