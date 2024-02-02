10 Obvious Reasons Uranus Should Be Washington State’s Official Planet

10 Fun Reasons Why Washington State Should Pick Uranus As Its State Planet

So Arizona is looking at making Pluto their official state planet so of course we can't leave Washington State out if we are picking and staking a claim on what planets are left in our solar system.



If You Could Pick Washington's Official State Planet, What Would You Pick?

Just like the diverse character of Washington State, some planets stand out more than others.

Enter Uranus: the butt of many space jokes, yet a world of wonder. I knew this would be perfect for us here in Washington State that I compiled a list of 10 reasons why WA should make Uranus our official state planet:

Reason 1: Name Compatibility

Uranus has long suffered the brunt of giggles due to its name, but isn't a bit of laughter just what we need?

With the often-dreary clouds of Washington, a mention of Uranus could be the perfect pick-me-up, aligning with the state’s unique and quirky vibes.

Reason 2: Tourism Boost

Picture this: "Visit the only state with an official planet! Come for the coffee, stay for Uranus."

It's the tourism tagline you never knew you needed, guaranteed to raise eyebrows and curiosity alike.

Reason 3: Memorable Marketing

Imagine the merchandise: T-shirts proclaiming "Uranus Loves Washington" or bumper stickers teasing, "My favorite planet? Uranus."

The marketing opportunities are boundless.

Reason 4: Educational Value

Uranus has a lopsided orbit and rolls on its side – talk about unique!

Reason 5: Social Media Buzz

Hashtags like #UranusForWashington could go viral, creating a social media craze that garners attention far beyond state lines, and launching Washington into the viral stratosphere.

Reason 6: Unity and Pride

Washingtonians are known for their pride in the state’s distinctiveness, and what's more distinctive than having Uranus as an official symbol?

Reason 7: Astronomical Events

From Uranus sightings with a telescope to tracking its orbit, Washington could establish special viewing events, blending astronomy with fun statewide activities.

Reason 8: Political Satire

Imagine the levity brought to political discussions when your state planet is Uranus. The chance to interject a little humor into civics? Priceless.

Reason 9: Tourism Revenue

Uranus-themed attractions? Astronomy festivals?

Reason 10: Light-hearted Fun

Life's too short not to enjoy a good chuckle.

As you can see, adopting Uranus as the state’s official planet would be a daily reminder not to take ourselves too seriously.

It just makes sense to embrace Uranus as our new official state planet, of course pending Washington State Legislature approval which we all know will take years.

