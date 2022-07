(Moses Lake, WA) -- Grant County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man found in a burning car. On Friday, authorities were called out to Frontage Road east of Moses Lake on reports of a car fire. Crews found 25-year-old Mesan Felix Ekoue-Totou inside when they put the fire out. Initial reports showed the car may have caught fire after a crash. However, the victim's body was found in the passenger seat.