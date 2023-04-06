Body Discovered Near Irrigation Canal in Sunnyside

(Sunnyside, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after discovering a dead body near an irrigation canal in Sunnyside. This happened Tuesday off the 100 Block of Williamson Road when deputies were called to help the Sunnyside Police Department. Authorities say they found the body, identified as 28-year-old Ernesto A Monzon-Chaidez from Sunnyside with a gunshot wound to the body.

The remains were taken to the coroner's office and now authorities are searching for suspects.Right now this does not appear linked to gang violence. If you have any information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Garcia at (509)574-2566 or send a tip through www.crimestoppersyakco.org. Case 23C04898.

