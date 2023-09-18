Benton-Franklin Health District Hands Out Failing Food Grades

One of the many things the Benton-Franklin Health District is tasked with, is making sure that any establishment that sells food is doing so properly and safely with adherence to all State laws and guidelines.

When BFHD completes their inspections they post the results, along with their criteria, for the community to check out. All inspections posted describe what the Environmental Health Specialist observed at the time of inspection.

The Criteria

Routine inspections with 35 or more red points will incur a follow-up inspection. A follow-up with 25 or more red points or 10 repeat red points will incur an additional follow-up. Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness. Improper temperature control of food or poor personal hygiene (i.e., lack of hand washing, are-hand contact with foods) are examples.

Blue violations are low risk factors relating to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment, like poor dishwashing practices or unclean facilities. All inspections take place without notice and ideally during the establishment’s regular business hours. All kitchen and wait staff are required by law to have a WA State Food Worker Card.

The List

The following are the 14 establishments that received failing grades, and what they were cited for, in the bi-county area.

Basin City Hot Spot (Food Service) - 7380 Road 170, Mesa (Follow Up)

Red Violation - Improper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points)

Blue Violation - Inadequate equipment for temperature control.(5 points)

Brady's Brats & Burgers - The HUB 6481 W Skagit Ave, Kennewick (Follow Up)

2 Red Violations - Improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food.(10 points) and improper cold holding (>45°F).(10 points)

Buriram Bites - Event, The HUB 6481 W Skagit Ave, Kennewick (Follow Up)

2 Red Violations - mproper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points) and improper cold holding (42-45°F).(5 points)

Connell Food & Gas Mart - 457 S Columbia Ave, Connell (Follow Up)



Red Violation - Improper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points)

Gesa Stadium First Base (1) - 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco (Routine)

5 Red Violations - Lack of active managerial control.(5 points), improper hand washing. (25 points), improper produce washing.(10 points), improper chemical use.(10 points), and lack of conformance with approved procedures. (10 points)

Gesa Stadium First Base (2) - 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco (Routine)

2 Red Violations - Lack of active managerial control.(5 points) and improper hand washing. (25 points).

Dust Devils-Grill Cart #0245 (Mobile ) - Event, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco (Routine)

5 Red Violations - Lack of active managerial control.(5 points), improper hand washing. (25 points), inadequate handwashing facilities. (10 points), improper chemical use.(10 points), and lack of conformance with approved procedures. (10 points).

El Mirador - 1315 N 20th Ave, Pasco (Follow Up)

Red Violation - Improper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points)

Picante Mexican Taqueria - 20 S Auburn St, Kennewick (Routine)

3 Red Violations - Improper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control. (25 points), and improper cold holding (>45°F).(10 points).

Some Bagels Too (K) - 810 S Washington St, Kennewick (Follow Up)

2 Red Violations - Improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food.(10 points) and improper cold holding (42-45°F).(5 points).

Sweet Snack Attack #0201 - 212 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick (Routine)

Red Violation - Lack of conformance with approved procedures. (10 points)

Taqueria Buena Vista #0397 - Event, 4903 Convention Center Dr, Pasco (Routine)

2 Red Violations - Improper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points) and improper cold holding (>45°F).(10 points)

Texas Roadhouse - 835 N Columbia Center Blvd #C, Kennewick (Routine)

3 Red Violations - Food Worker Card not 100%(5 points), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control. (25 points), and improper cold holding (>45°F).(10 points).

Trejo's Taco Factory #0445 - Event, The HUB 6481 W Skagit Ave, Kennewick (Routine)

4 Red Violations - Food Worker Card not 100%(5 points), inadequate handwashing facilities. (10 points), improper produce washing.(10 points), and improper cold holding (>45°F).(10 points).

Blue Violation - Potential food contamination present. (5 points)

Tropical Snow #0088 (Mobile) - Howard Amon Park, Richland

2 Red Violations - Improper hand washing. (25 points) and lack of conformance with approved procedures. (10 points)

The Health District also posts all inspection reports here for a closer look.