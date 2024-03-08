Wanted Man Fires On Benton County Deputies During Standoff

A man wanted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, who allegedly eluded deputies a day before, created a standoff situation in Benton City late Thursday afternoon. It started a little before 5pm as deputies located Jason Tanner who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Tanner's warrants were for allegedly obstructing law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving with an invalidated license. Deputies located Tanner in the vicinity of Windy Lane in Benton City and witnessed him run into a travel trailer.

At this time deputies approached the trailer, with search warrant in hand, and tried to apprehend Tanner by opening one of the trailer doors with the help of a Halligan tool. As the deputies were working on gaining entry things nearly took a decidedly dark.

From inside the trailer came a shotgun blast through the door and above the heads of the deputies. The Regional SWAT team was called and a standoff with Tanner inside the trailer (which was contained by this time) ensued.

It can't be stated if the gravity of the situation dawned on Tanner, but during the standoff he contacted dispatch and told them he wished to surrender. After ending his call with dispatch he voluntarily left the trailer and was taken into custody with no further incident.

The situation in Benton City deescalated with out officers needing to fire their weapons in response. No one was injured during the standoff. A search of Tanner's trailer discovered the shotgun, as well as a pistol in the toilet, and a second pistol in another area of the trailer.

Tanner was booked into the Benton County Jail on on suspicion of Assault 1st and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on $201,500 bail.