Benton County Sheriffs Find More Than Fireworks in Complaint

Sunday afternoons in the summer tend to be quiet. Sundays that are around a holiday can provide a little more excitement, especially around 4th of July.

This is the time of year when fireworks begin a few days before the 4th of July and can continue a few days after the 4th, depending on your neighborhood. SECOMM (Southeastern Communications Center) fields their share of calls from residents about fireworks...or what they think sound like fireworks.

Sometimes Things Are Not What They Seem

Yesterday, late afternoon, a complaint regarding fireworks was called in from the Prosser area. Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey and Deputy Benitez went to talk to residents in the area the complaint came from on Hinzerling Road.

Residents reported that they believed the sounds they heard were fireworks. What the Sheriff and Deputy Bentiez found was a bit different than fireworks.

They discovered shell casings along Hinzerling Road, leading officers to conclude the sounds the residents heard were gunshots and not fireworks. This is the time of year when the common ear can easily mistake one for the other. The Sheriffs Office relayed via their Facebook page that while they were glad no one was injured, the shooting of the firearm in that manner was reckless.

They also found nothing to suggest anyone was a target of the spent rounds.