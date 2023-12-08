Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies Using New Restraint Device
Benton County Sheriff's deputies are training on a new device designed to keep uncooperative suspects from hurting law enforcement and themselves.
The WRAP restraint device secures the suspect's arms and legs but keeps the torso upright. A helmet is also used to protect the suspect's head.
Straps and handles around the device's leg restraints are used to carry the suspect to a secure location.
A security ring in the front of the leg restraint allows for safe, comfortable and secure alternate hand placement when needed.
