Canals 2 – Drivers 0 in Benton County Over The Weekend

It's a good thing the canals in Benton County haven't been filled. Otherwise, the results from a pair of incidents over the weekend could've had significantly worse results.

The first incident happened sometime Friday night into Saturday morning when a blue sedan was left stranded in an irrigation canal. According to the report from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle got stuck in the canal and attempted to drive out.

There was a slight problem with the driver's plan. The four wheel drive wasn't engaged and so the car stayed stuck. The driver left their car, but not before doing damage to the canal as a result of the accident. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a hit and run and would like your help locating the driver.

The second accident involved multiple vehicles on Sunday. It was near the intersection of Griffin and Snipes Rds., just Northwest of Prosser and Northeast of Grandview.

Deputies received a third party call about a multi-vehicle accident in that area. A minivan found it's way down an unimproved farm road, and managed to end up in the canal...upside down. The minivan was the only vehicle deputies found at the scene.

The driver and the passengers of the van were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. The Sheriff's Office updated their status as stable

The BCSO is investigating this for driving under the influence and vehicular assault. If you have any information regarding either accident, and can aid the investigations, call 509-628-0333.