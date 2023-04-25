Benton City Theft Suspect Nabbed in Next County

An electrical company in Benton City was a repeat victim of property theft, they then reached out to the Benton County Sheriff's Office for help in capturing the thief.

The business contacted the Sheriff's office Monday after noticing the person in question had come by their location multiple times and taken electrical wire from the premises. Later Monday a representative from the business again contacting the County Sheriff's office to report they believe they spotted the suspect driving by again, potentially to grab more wire.

The Search for the Suspect Comes to an End

After getting a description from the business, Benton County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the vehicle as it was driving through Kennewick. Deputies eventually stopped the driver on the other side of the river in Pasco. It was there they arrested the suspect.

The Search Began for the Stolen Wire

Deputies were able to obtain a warrant to search the suspect's vehicle along with the suspect's home. Earlier today Benton County Deputies, with assistance from officers with the Pasco Police Department, executed the search warrant on the residence in Pasco.

Benton County Sheriff's posted photos of the amount of wire recovered from the suspect's property on their Facebook page, and by the look of it, a significant amount of wire was recovered. It was confiscated from the site and returned to the electrical company in Benton City

What Do We Know About the Suspect?

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the suspect at this time or much in the way of detail.