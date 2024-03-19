When you think of barbecue, you conjure images of tradition, love, and time—a comforting embrace of smoky flavors and sizzling meats. It's an experience deeply rooted in our culinary heritage, but let's be real—sometimes it feels like barbecue is stuck in a rut, serving up the same old brisket, ribs, and pork, sold by the pound and plated up without much flair. That's where Ron comes in. He's the mastermind behind Swampy's BBQ, and he's on a mission to shake things up.

Ron Swamby Lodge Production loading... attachment-Swampys BBQ -24

Nestled at the heart of Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village in Kennewick, Swampy's BBQ is more than just a restaurant—it's a celebration of flavor, fun, and community. With its grand opening just around the corner on March 22nd, Ron is pulling out all the stops to show folks that barbecue is about more than just meat on a tray.

Swampys BBQ Lodge Production loading... attachment-Swampys BBQ -3

The Food

Picture this: bacon-maple cinnamon rolls that melt in your mouth, poppers bursting with cheesy goodness, and wings so smoky and tender you'll swear they were made by angels. And that's just the beginning. Ron's got specialty sandwiches piled high with the best barbecue you will ever experience. Plus giveaways throughout the day.

Swampys BBQ Lodge Production loading... attachment-Swampys BBQ -16

Get our free mobile app

But it's not just about the food at Swampy's—it's about the experience. With its relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff, it's the kind of place where you can kick back, relax, and savor every bite. And with extended hours and an expanded menu, there's never been a better time to pay Ron and the crew a visit.

Swampys BBQ Pits Lodge Production loading... attachment-Swampys BBQ -11

So mark your calendars and join them for the grand opening of Swampy's BBQ on March 22nd. Whether you're a die-hard barbecue aficionado or just looking for a good time, we guarantee you'll leave with a full belly and a smile on your face.

Come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready to celebrate—the barbecue revolution starts here!

Event

What: Swampy's BBQ Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Festivities

When: Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: 215 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Long-Gone Eateries Tri-Cities Washington We Wished Were Still Here Remember these beloved restaurants at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick? We DO! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals