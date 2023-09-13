Bald Is Beautiful! 9 Notable Baldies From Washington
I've been bald(ing) since my freshman year of high school. When I performed in track and field, many of us student athletes decided to shave our heads. I guess it was a decent look for me, because it never grew back in quite as thick. I would be upset about it, but I think of how much money I've saved in shampoo and barber visits, and I'm quite content being follicly-challenged.
A great friend (who has hair) shared with me the quote:
"God made very few perfectly bald heads... and the rest of them were covered up with hair." - Unknown
That is a great way to think about it, especially for those of us who feel embarrassed by nick-names like "Chrome Dome", "Solar Panel", & "Top Sack". With many celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, Patrick Stewart, Jason Statham all embracing the wind on their scalp, it has given even more confidence to the rest of us to not invest as much money into the hat industry!
Here are a few notable people from our home state of Washington, who whether by choice or fate, no longer have the need for a shower cap.
9 Notable Baldies From Washington:
Amazon Guru: Jeff Bezos
Author & Public Speaker: Arthur C. Brooks
Football Player: Roy Miller
Wikipedia Guru: Larry Sanger
Mr. Olympia Bodybuilder: Phil Heath
Former Professional Basketball Player: Jamal Crawford
Former Football Player: Erik Coleman
Football Player: Zach "The Hulk" Banner
Rock Musician: Chris Ballew
https://youtu.be/3GCrzjVdmSg?si=1rZp1XnF9yQHQb4c
Which bald Washingtonian should we have on our list? Tap the App and let us know! And you need more bald in your life... here are some other celebs who make bald beautiful!
8 Sexy Bald Guys That Are Not Prince William
If you need MORE BALDNESS... check out this Bald Eagle Nest!
Insane Bald Eagle Footage Captured on YouTube
Got a news tip? Email us here.
MORE TO READ:
- Are Washington Residents Too Comfortable Doing This?
- Texas Roadhouse Coming To Union Gap, Washington!
- 13 Stores In The Yakima Valley To Let Your Nerd Flag Fly!
- Top 5 Tattoo Shops In Yakima, Recommended BY Yakima!
- Washington Has One Of The Dumbest Towns In The Nation