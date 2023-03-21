Two Yakima Residents Shot and Burned Now Police Want The Killer

Authorities in Klickitat County are on the hunt for a killer from Oregon accused in the fatal shootings of two Yakima residents last Thursday. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old John Raczykowski from Rufus Oregon.

The warrant charges him with two counts of first-degree-murder in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Elisha Ann King and 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Wyatt. Both bodies were found burned last Thursday along Pumphouse Road near Toppenish. An autopsy showed both had been shot before the bodies were burned. The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the scene was first taken over by the FBI. However it was turned over to the county sheriff's office after it was discovered the two victims were not a member of the Yakama tribe.

Officials say the shooting actually happened in Goldendale near Box Canyon Road. There's no word on the motive of the killings but they say drugs may have played a factor.

One person has been arrested on charges of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and destroying physical evidence in connection with the burning of the bodies. Authorities have searched the home of Raczykowski but he left before they arrived.

He's considered armed and dangerous. If you know anything that could help police arrest him contact Klickitat County sheriff’s Detectives at 509-773-4455 or the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management at 509-773-4545.

Or simply dial 911.

