Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?

Has Bar Rescue Ever Been To Washington State?

One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +.



youtube youtube loading...

Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured

Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels from town to town to save struggling bars.

It's a popular show but of its seven seasons, it's only been to Washington State twice.

Of the two bars featured, I got curious if those bars were still in business, and here's what I found out.

youtube youtube loading...

Are The Two Washington State Bars Featured On Bar Rescue Still Open?

The first bar featured was called the Ynot Sports Pub and Brub in Everett Washington. It was featured on Bar Rescue Season 5 Episode 5

Taffer relaunched the bar as "Forbidden" with Sir Mix-A-Lot as a guest and it was off to a great start. According to the episode, sales were up 60%

youtube youtube loading...

You'd think the owners would've stayed the course but after six weeks, the owners pulled the plug on the concept of Asian burgers and believed that old customers thought that had closed so they went back to their original bar and name.

Today's Verdict: Closed

The bar closed in 2017.

The only other place featured was Schafer's Bar and Grill in Sumner Washington.

Schafer's was very successful for five years and was making over $1.2 million dollars a year. Jeff, the owner sold the bar but remained on board as manager whilst taking a hefty salary without the responsibilities.

Taffer came in to save the business as the new owner's revenues had dipped drastically.

youtube youtube loading...

It was decided that the old manager needed to leave and the bar was renamed R. Lee's after the new owners. It was interesting that during the episode which aired in Season 5 that a bartender quit on the spot while filming was commencing.

youtube youtube loading...

After the revamp, customers said they loved the menu and new drinks but the owners weren't convinced so they rehired the previous manager and changed the name back to the original name.

In 2019, the bar was renamed Scorpion Lounge & Steakhouse and in 2020, it was over for Schafer's.

Today's Verdict: Closed

There have been a lot of successes in Bar Rescue's history but also some misfires and it sadly looks like the only two in Washington were a bust. It would've been cool to visit one of those relaunched bars.

I'll be curious to see if Jon Taffer and the show ever return to Washington State and hopefully this time he'll find success.

