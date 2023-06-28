No injuries or lost buildings are being reported after a rapid and large response to Tuesday afternoon's Methow Fire in south Wenatchee.

The response included an aerial assault on the fire that was impressive to watch.

The fire was reported at about 1:25pm in the 2100 block of Methow Street, and quick spreading led the Washington State Fire Marshal to authorize a statewide mobilization by 2:15pm.

Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar said four airplanes and three helicopters were brought in to assist with ground efforts to battle fire.

Level 2 (Get ready to leave) evacuations were issued for about 50 homes above Squilchuck Road as the fire grew to 150 acres by some accounts.

By 5:20pm, Chelan County Emergency Management reported all evacuation had been lowered to Level 1, which remain in place overnight. Methow Street in the area also remains closed overnight.

Emergency Management thanked everyone for their response and cooperation at 6:50pm.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.