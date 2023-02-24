Active Shooter Threat Made Against a Prosser School
(Prosser, WA) -- For the second time in two days, the same middle school in the Prosser School District was the target of a false threat. It was Friday morning, that authorities received an active shooter threat against Housel Middle School. Prosser Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene around 7:00am and quickly discovered there was no shooter. The school was placed on lockdown and searched as a precaution, as were other campuses in the area. Schools in Whitstran were also sweeped.
After investigating, authorities were able to locate a 13-year-old who was taken into custody at Housel Middle School. He was arrested without incident. This comes just after a bomb threat that was phoned into the same school Thursday morning, which forced the evacuation of students and staff to Prosser High School. Police say the threat detailed a student who had been suspended and was going to bring a bomb to school and set it off. There was no student who had been suspended nor was there a bomb. Now police say it appears both threats appear to related.
This comes on the heels of a swatting threat made against Hermiston High High School earlier this week. That prompted Umatilla County SWAT to come to the school for a call of shots fired with people hit. That too was deemed to be false. Similar threats were reported to schools in LaGrande and Baker City, as well as throughout Oregon.