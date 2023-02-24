Active Shooter Threat Made Against a Prosser School

(Prosser, WA) -- For the second time in two days, the same middle school in the Prosser School District was the target of a false threat. It was Friday morning, that authorities received an active shooter threat against Housel Middle School. Prosser Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene around 7:00am and quickly discovered there was no shooter. The school was placed on lockdown and searched as a precaution, as were other campuses in the area. Schools in Whitstran were also sweeped.

After investigating, authorities were able to locate a 13-year-old who was taken into custody at Housel Middle School. He was arrested without incident. This comes just after a bomb threat that was phoned into the same school Thursday morning, which forced the evacuation of students and staff to Prosser High School. Police say the threat detailed a student who had been suspended and was going to bring a bomb to school and set it off. There was no student who had been suspended nor was there a bomb. Now police say it appears both threats appear to related.

This comes on the heels of a swatting threat made against Hermiston High High School earlier this week. That prompted Umatilla County SWAT to come to the school for a call of shots fired with people hit. That too was deemed to be false. Similar threats were reported to schools in LaGrande and Baker City, as well as throughout Oregon.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.