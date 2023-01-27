Colorful Painted Ponies on the Prowl in Prosser

They caught my eye immediately. I was just driving into the downtown business district and there was one. A little farther down, another. Painted Ponies were everywhere. The investigation was now underway. Why are there so many painted ponies in Prosser?

attachment-20230116_114815 loading...

Prosser planned the ponies

The goal was for 8 o 12 fiberglass ponies to be sponsored and painted around the city. They now have 20! Each pony has a small plaque on the concrete base that tells its story. It lists the sponsor, artist, and includes the pony's name or theme.

attachment-20230116_114931 loading...

So colorful, so fun!

From the "Spirit Stallion", to the "Benton Bronco", and "Gallop Palooza", it is an amazing stampede of colorful creativity. The Historic Downtown Prosser Association organized the herd and would round up business owners and others to saddle up and make it all happen. Without the HDPA spurring the effort along, these fiberglass ponies would have never left the barn.

attachment-20230116_115919 loading...

Painted ponies and beautification and intrigue

So, as I stated before, these 4-foot-high horses catch your eye. That is the idea. They also have people grabbing maps and going on pony "hunts", trying to visit each one for photos and more. Each prospective artist went through a vetting process by submitting a design and portfolio of previous work to see if their idea would fit the overall vision.

attachment-20230116_115640 loading...

Milton-Freewater has it's frogs...

Many smaller towns have their themes. Milton-Freewater is known for the frogs for example. At the base of the Horse Heaven Hills, the ponies seem like a great fit. What a great way to get people out and about walking around town to see them all. They might discover local businesses, restaurants and more along the way.

From: Historic Downtown Prosser Association From: Historic Downtown Prosser Association loading...