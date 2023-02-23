Middle School in Prosser Gets Fake Bomb Threat, Is Evacuated

(Prosser, WA) -- Housel Middle School in Prosser was evacuated Thursday morning after authorities received an anonymous bomb threat. Both students and staff were temporarily brought to the new Prosser High School building while police and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to do a sweep of the middle school. Nothing was found.

This began around 7am when police got the anonymous tip. According to Prosser School District Superintendent Matt Ellis, the threat said a 12-year-old boy who had been suspended from school was going to bring a bomb to campus Thursday and detonate it. Ellis told Newsradio 610 KONA that they believed from the outset the threat was a fake since they had no students on suspension, but the administration worked to officially discredit the threat first. While that was happening, the district made the decision, out of an abundance of caution, to initiate the sweep.

Nothing was found and both students and staff were let back into Housel Middle School later in the day.

Prosser Police Department is investigating this incident. If you have any information, call Prosser PD non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333.

