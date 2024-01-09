A Person is Arrested in Connection with a Shooting Near the Tri-Cities

An Arrest has Been Made in a Recent Shooting Outside of the Tri-Cities.

Area law enforcement is reporting that an arrest has been made connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred in Prosser earlier this week.

The Alleged Drive-By Shooting in Prosser.

Police say that a drive-by shooting had happened in the early morning hours of Monday morning in Proser. The Prosser Police Department began searching for the suspect but learned they left the area. Later on, a tip led the Sunnyside Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office to a location near Sunnyside.

The Suspect Led Law Enforcement on a Chase Near Sunnyside

The two law enforcement agencies used a drone to try to find the suspect, but they were able to take off in a vehicle and led officers and deputies on a chase. The agencies were able to catch up to the suspects and arrest them north of Sunnyside. Officers then took the alleged drive-by shooter into jail for charges related to the event in Prosser and taking off from the police.

Other Tri-Cities Area Crime News

LOCAL CITIZENS FOIL AN ALLEGED ROBBERY IN RICHLAND

Concerned Citizens Saw Something Suspicious at a Local Store and Called the Cops

According to the Richland Police Department, officers got calls from concerned citizens about hearing glass and seeing a person with a flashlight behind the Island View Market in Richland early on Sunday morning. The department says that they found a man in the alley when they arrived on the scene. The suspect decided to take off and run. The Police say they chased after the man and took him to the Benton County Jail.

