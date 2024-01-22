A Body is Found Dead Under a Washington State Overpass

The Washington State Patrol Discovers Body Under a Highway Overpass

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that they got a call from Burien Police that a man was found dead under the South 146th Street overpass of State Route 509 near SeaTac Airport. Troopers determined that the body belonged to a man from Tacoma and the victim had been stabbed.

Source: Washington State Patrol District 6 Source: Washington State Patrol District 6 loading...

The Washington State Patrol Launches an Investigation to Find the Stabbing Suspect

Detectives with the WSP launched an investigation to find the alleged killer. After looking into several leads, Troopers developed probable cause to arrest a 32-year-old male suspect. The murder suspect was booked into the King County Jail, where they await charges.

Juvenile arrested for allegedly stabbing two people at Jersey shore: Prosecutor loading...

Other Washington State Crime Stories

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING IN GRANT COUNTY

Details are Emerging Surrounding a Shooting at a Home in Grant County.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, they got a call Thursday morning about a woman who had been shot, as well as calls about people hearing gunshots along F Street in Ephrata.

The department says that when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot and was sheltering at a neighbor's house. Investigators say that the gunshot victim had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen.

Officers on the scene outside of the house Officers on the scene outside of the house in Grant County loading...

Police say that the 31-year-old man who shot the woman was still in the house. Officers commanded the suspect to come out, but he refused. A tactical team and armored truck were dispatched from Mosses Lake to the house, and an arrest team was sent in to arrest the suspected shooter and take him into custody.

Read the rest of the story at 610kona.com