“Fall Back” and Check Smoke Alarms in WA State

(Olympia, WA) -- The time change is this weekend, we fall back an hour 2:00am Sunday morning, and the Washington State Fire Marshal reminds you to check smoke alarms.  The early warning of a fire is key to safely evacuating a building.  The Fire Marshal's Office says smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, hallways and on every floor of a home.  Smoke alarms should have strobe lights and bedshakers for people with hearing problems.  Press the test button to make sure a smoke alarm is working and have your family practice the evacuation plan.

