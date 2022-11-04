“Fall Back” and Check Smoke Alarms in WA State

(Olympia, WA) -- The time change is this weekend, we fall back an hour 2:00am Sunday morning, and the Washington State Fire Marshal reminds you to check smoke alarms. The early warning of a fire is key to safely evacuating a building. The Fire Marshal's Office says smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, hallways and on every floor of a home. Smoke alarms should have strobe lights and bedshakers for people with hearing problems. Press the test button to make sure a smoke alarm is working and have your family practice the evacuation plan.