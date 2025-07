Kennewick Officers responded to a report of 3 young children, including a 9-month-old, who were left in the hot car in 81 degree weather while mom was at a doctor's appointment.

Officers say while waiting 25 minutes for the mother to return, officers gave the kids water and fed and changed the 9-month-old's diaper.

The 27-year-old mother was cited and released for failing to supervise her children.