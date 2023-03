Two adults and one child were killed during a head-on collision with a semi truck on I-90 Thursday morning.

At 1:05 a.m., a semi truck traveling westbound crossed the median line into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a car.

Eastbound I-90 is currently blocked around Cabin Creek at MP 73 due to the collision.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel says they are still investigating the scene.