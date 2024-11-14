It’s that time of year again, when the state’s finest brewers gather to celebrate and showcase their creativity. The 2024 Washington Beer Awards® has wrapped up, and the winners are in! This year, the competition saw a record-breaking 1,219 beers entered by 170 breweries from all corners of the Evergreen State. From light lagers to bold IPAs, the judges, using the Brewers Association Style Guidelines, carefully evaluated each entry in a blind tasting format, ensuring the most deserving beers took home Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Here are some highlights from this year’s award-winning brews:

Light German-Style Lagers

Gold: Larrabee Lager Company - Larrabee Original Lager

Silver: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Fest Bier

Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co. - K2 – Helles

German-Style Pilsners

Gold: E9 Brewing Co. - T-Dome Pilsner

Silver: Fortside Brewing Company - Fortside Pilsner

Bronze: Farmstrong Brewing Co. - Skagit Pilsner

American-Style India Pale Ales

Gold: Victor 23 - Imitator

Silver: Sound 2 Summit Brewing - Apex IPA

Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co. - Sunnyland - Bastard Kat

Belgian-Style Witbiers

Gold: Genus Brewing & Supply - "Erinaceus" V.4 Witbier

Silver: Hellbent Brewing - Wit

Bronze: Ghost Runners Brewery - Phantom Blanca

Imperial or Double India Pale Ales

Gold: Single Hill Brewing Company - Mind Plant

Silver: Bale Breaker Brewing Company - Bottomcutter IIPA

Bronze: Taneum Creek Brewing - Never Lift

Along with the category winners, the coveted Brewery of the Year awards were also announced, recognizing exceptional contributions to the state’s vibrant beer culture:

And it wasn’t just about the traditional categories—innovative brewers also stood out with their Specialty & Historical Beers, Seltzers, and Collaboration Beers:

Seltzers :

Gold: Triceratops Brewing Co. - Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

Silver: Timber City Ginger Beer - Imperial Ginger Beer

Bronze: Four Eyed Guys Brewing - Strawberry Basil Hard Seltzer

Gold: Scuttlebutt Brewing Company & Sound to Summit Brewing - Bridging The Trestle

Silver: Heathen Brewing & Brothers Cascadia Brewing - Marzen Invaders

Bronze: Ladd & Lass Brewing, Big Time Brewery & Halcyon Brewing - WAtucky Corn Snacks

The Washington Beer Awards is not only about celebrating great beer but also about highlighting the incredible skill and artistry that goes into every brew. So, next time you grab a cold one from a local brewery, you can rest easy knowing you're enjoying some of the best beer in the state.

