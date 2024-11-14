2024 Washington Beer Awards
It’s that time of year again, when the state’s finest brewers gather to celebrate and showcase their creativity. The 2024 Washington Beer Awards® has wrapped up, and the winners are in! This year, the competition saw a record-breaking 1,219 beers entered by 170 breweries from all corners of the Evergreen State. From light lagers to bold IPAs, the judges, using the Brewers Association Style Guidelines, carefully evaluated each entry in a blind tasting format, ensuring the most deserving beers took home Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
Here are some highlights from this year’s award-winning brews:
Light German-Style Lagers
Gold: Larrabee Lager Company - Larrabee Original Lager
Silver: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Fest Bier
Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co. - K2 – Helles
German-Style Pilsners
Gold: E9 Brewing Co. - T-Dome Pilsner
Silver: Fortside Brewing Company - Fortside Pilsner
Bronze: Farmstrong Brewing Co. - Skagit Pilsner
American-Style India Pale Ales
Gold: Victor 23 - Imitator
Silver: Sound 2 Summit Brewing - Apex IPA
Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co. - Sunnyland - Bastard Kat
Belgian-Style Witbiers
Gold: Genus Brewing & Supply - "Erinaceus" V.4 Witbier
Silver: Hellbent Brewing - Wit
Bronze: Ghost Runners Brewery - Phantom Blanca
Imperial or Double India Pale Ales
Gold: Single Hill Brewing Company - Mind Plant
Silver: Bale Breaker Brewing Company - Bottomcutter IIPA
Bronze: Taneum Creek Brewing - Never Lift
Along with the category winners, the coveted Brewery of the Year awards were also announced, recognizing exceptional contributions to the state’s vibrant beer culture:
- Very Small Brewery of the Year: Dwinell Country Ales
- Small Brewery of the Year: Larrabee Lager Company
- Mid-Sized Brewery of the Year: Grains of Wrath Brewing
- Large Brewery of the Year: Single Hill Brewing Company
And it wasn’t just about the traditional categories—innovative brewers also stood out with their Specialty & Historical Beers, Seltzers, and Collaboration Beers:
- Seltzers:
Gold: Triceratops Brewing Co. - Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer
Silver: Timber City Ginger Beer - Imperial Ginger Beer
Bronze: Four Eyed Guys Brewing - Strawberry Basil Hard Seltzer
- Collaboration Beers:
Gold: Scuttlebutt Brewing Company & Sound to Summit Brewing - Bridging The Trestle
Silver: Heathen Brewing & Brothers Cascadia Brewing - Marzen Invaders
Bronze: Ladd & Lass Brewing, Big Time Brewery & Halcyon Brewing - WAtucky Corn Snacks
The Washington Beer Awards is not only about celebrating great beer but also about highlighting the incredible skill and artistry that goes into every brew. So, next time you grab a cold one from a local brewery, you can rest easy knowing you're enjoying some of the best beer in the state.
