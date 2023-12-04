The Merriam-Webster and Oxford English Dictionaries have released their 2023 "Word of the Year."

Here are this year's selections.

Oxford's 2023 Word of the Year

Riz is the Oxford English Dictionary's 2023 word of the year.

Definition: Slang for "style, charm or attractiveness" or "the ability to attract a romantic.

Previous Oxford Word of the Year

2022: Goblin mode: A slang term describing "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy" behavior.

2021: Vax: A vaccine or vaccination.

2020: Unprecedented: Has never happened, been done, or been known before.

Merriam-Webster's 2023 Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023 is authentic.

Definition: not false or imitation.

Previous Merriam-Webster Word of the Year

2022: Gaslighting: Psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period that causes the victim to question the validity of their thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.

2021: Vaccine: A preparation that is administered (as by injection) to stimulate the body's immune response against a specific infectious agent or disease.

2020: Pandemic: Occurring over a wide geographic area (such as multiple countries or continents) and typically affecting a significant proportion of the population.

What will the word of the year be for 2023? We will have to wait another year for that.

Until then, celebrate and use Riz and Authentic to celebrate 2023's word of the year while it is still 2023.