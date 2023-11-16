2023 WIAA Football Quarterfinal Brackets
Washington High School Football Quarterfinals
The WIAA High School Football Playoffs have reached the quarterfinals. The teams remain hopeful to keep their seasons alive and reach the finals at Husky Stadium at the University of Washington.
4A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket
Local Tri-Cities 4A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup
Kamiakin @ Mt Si (Snoqualmie, Washington)
Saturday, November 18th, at Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie, Washington
3 PM Kickoff
Statewide 4A games
Kennedy Catholic v Lake Stevens
Skyview V Eastlake
Gonzaga Prep v Graham-Kapowsin
3A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket
Local Tri-Cities 3A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup
Kennewick @ Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington)
Saturday, November 18th, at Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington
5 PM Kickoff
Statewide 3A games
Yelm v Mt, Tahoma
O'Dea v Garfield
Arlington v Bellevue
2B Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket
Local Tri-Cities 2B Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup
River View (Finley, Washington) @ Napavine
Saturday, November 18th, at Teninio High School, Tenino, Washington
5 PM Kickoff
Statewide 2B games
Toledov NW Christian
Goldendale v Okanogann
Kalama v Onalaska
1B Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket
Tri-Cities Area 1B Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup
Neah Bay @ Liberty Christian
Saturday, November 18th, at Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington
1 PM Kickoff
Statewide 1B games
Mossyrock v Almira-C-H
Nassalle v Wilbur-C-K
Liberty Bell v Wellpinit
Previous Playoff Round