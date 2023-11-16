2023 WIAA Football Quarterfinal Brackets

Washington High School Football Quarterfinals

The WIAA High School Football Playoffs have reached the quarterfinals. The teams remain hopeful to keep their seasons alive and reach the finals at Husky Stadium at the University of Washington.

4A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket

Photo: WIAA

Local Tri-Cities 4A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup

Kamiakin @ Mt Si (Snoqualmie, Washington)

Saturday, November 18th, at Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie, Washington

3 PM Kickoff

Statewide 4A games

Kennedy Catholic v Lake Stevens

Skyview V Eastlake

Gonzaga Prep v Graham-Kapowsin

3A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket

Photo: WIAA

Local Tri-Cities 3A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup

Kennewick @ Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington)

Saturday, November 18th, at Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington

5 PM Kickoff

Statewide 3A games

Yelm v Mt, Tahoma

O'Dea v Garfield

Arlington v Bellevue

2B Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket

Photo: WIAA

Local Tri-Cities 2B Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup

River View (Finley, Washington) @ Napavine

Saturday, November 18th, at Teninio High School, Tenino, Washington

5 PM Kickoff

Statewide 2B games

Toledov NW Christian

Goldendale v Okanogann

Kalama v Onalaska

1B Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Bracket

Neah Bay @ Liberty Christian Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington 1 PM Kickoff

Tri-Cities Area 1B Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup

Neah Bay @ Liberty Christian

Saturday, November 18th, at Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington

1 PM Kickoff

Statewide 1B games

Mossyrock v Almira-C-H

Nassalle v Wilbur-C-K

Liberty Bell v Wellpinit