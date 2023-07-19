2023 Water Follies Air Show Promises to Be a Good One

The 2023 Water Follies Columbia Cup featuring the STCU Over the River Air Show is just 8 days away.

Spectators will be treated to flight demonstrations by a number of aircraft including a fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Major Kristin "Beo" Wolfe pilots the F-35A Lightning II. She loves flying over the Tri-Cities.

"Flying the Tri-Cities is awesome because you're flying over the river. There are obstacles to be concerned about. There's the bridge right there on the south side."

Major Kristin "Beo" Wolfe Major Kristin "Beo" Wolfe loading...

Major Wolfe has flown a variety of aircraft including the T-6, T-38C, F-22A and F-35A. Before she was selected to lead the F-35 Demo Team as commander, she followed in her father's footsteps.

"My dad was a fighter pilot in the Air Force. So, I kind of grew up around fighter squadrons, moving around the world. But honestly, I joined when I was in college and then went straight to pilot training right after college." Wolfe said.

As a fifth-generation fighter pilot for much of her life, Major Wolfe says the coolest part is taking part in big exercises while surrounded by dozens of planes.

"Being able to sneak in and use that technology where people may have an idea that you're there, but they're not able to see or target you or shoot you. So, it's kind of cool to see that all that inaction when you're in those big environments." Wolfe added.

At the Water Follies event, she'll reach speeds of around 700 miles mph, just over half of what the F-35A can deliver in 16 seconds.

"The plane can go 1.6 Mach so 1.6 times the speed of sound. In the air shows, we're not allowed to go supersonic."

So, mark your calendars for July 28-30. The STCU Over the River Air Show is scheduled for about 11am on all three days.

For a glimpse of all the air show performers, here's the link.

