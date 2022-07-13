20-Year-Old Shot While Driving in Sunnyside

(Sunnyside, WA) -- A 20-year-old male was shot in Sunnyside Tuesday night. According to a release from Sunnyside P.D., police were called out to a residence on Holstein Avenue at 10:24pm to find a Dodge Charger riddled with bullet holes in the driveway. Officers then located the victim, Luis A Valencia Jr., who had a gunshot wound to his back and another to his neck. Initial information indicated Valencia had been driving toward Outlook from Sunnyside when a vehicle made a U-turn and began to follow him then someone in the vehicle fired several shots.

Officers returned to the area and recovered six shell casings. At this point, they do not suspect it to be gang-related. The case is still under investigation and no arrests so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 or at CrimeTips@sunnyside-wa.gov.