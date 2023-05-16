12 people and a dog were rescued from an observatory near Mt. St Helens .

The group was stranded at the Johnson Ridge Observatory. The mudslide wiped out the bridge and the only road to and the observatory. The King County Sheriff's Office (Air Support) documented the rescue effort.

Cleanup is continuing. Both directions of State Route 504 remain closed. The bridge near Loowit Pass was washed out in the mudslide. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted the latest info:

On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens volcano erupted, leaving 57 people dead.

Hundreds of square miles became wasteland, and thousands of animals perished. It's reported to be the 'most disastrous volcanic eruption in U.S. history.'

