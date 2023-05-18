Where Were You? It’s Been 43 years Since St. Helens Blew It’s Top

Thursday, May 18 is the 43nd anniversary of the eruption Mount Saint Helens eruption of May 18th 1980. it was something the state had never experienced and many people were looking for information on Sunday morning at 8:32 a.m. when the mountain blew up and covered the state with ash.

WHERE DID YOU TURN FOR INFORMATION?

The internet wasn't available so the only place Yakima had to turn for information was KIT Radio. 43 years later we are still here and the mountain is still active. When the mountain erupted on May 18, 1980, the blast killed 57 people and eventually sent volcanic ash around the world. While the mountain blew its top it is still monitored Today.

STATE OFFICIALS MONITOR ST. HELENS ALONG WITH MANY OTHERS

In fact the United States Geological Service or USGS monitors volcanoes in Washington and Oregon's North Cascades region through its Cascades Volcano Observatory. The agency issues weekly reports on seismic activity near the volcanoes. Nothing abnormal has been reported this year or last year. Washington's five major volcanoes are Mount Rainier, Mount Adams, Mount Baker, Mount St. Helens and Glacier Peak.

THE MOUNTAIN IS BACK BIG TIME AFTER THAT HUGE BLAST

The scientists say while the mountain was the star of the show on may 18th, 1980 the star of the show now is how life has come back big time to the area and you are invited to see the area for yourself. You can find lots of information at the U. S. Forest service website https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/giffordpinchot/recarea/?recid=34143

UNFORTUNATELY THE OBSERVATORY IS CLOSED FOR NOW

Sadly the road to the Johnston Ridge Observatory located at the end of State Highway 504 in the heart of the blast zone is closed until further notice because of a slide. A press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation says;

The upper portion of State Route 504, which takes travelers to the Johnston Ridge Observatory located within the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, will remain closed until further notice following a massive debris slide. Due to the size of the slide and the instability of the hillside above the highway, the Washington State Department of Transportation does not know when the road will reopen.

Remember the broadcast on that fateful day? Here it is;

https://videos.yakimawa.gov/CablecastPublicSite/show/6023?channel=2

MT ST HELENS

