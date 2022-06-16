12 Apply for Richland City Council Opening

(Richland, WA) — The Richland City Council received twelve (12) applications from citizens interested in serving on the Richland City Council to fill the vacated Position No. 5. Residency and voter registration status is confirmed for all applicants listed below.

• Robert Butner

• Chaune’ Fitzgerald

• Dusty Howard

• Gregery Levy

• Kurt Maier

• KaeRae Parnell

• Justin Raffa

• Carl Sarrazolla

• Lillian ‘Randy’ Slovic

• Damon Van Dyke

• Donovan Williams

• Ginger Wireman

The candidate appointed by City Council will serve until the candidate elected from the November 2, 2023, General Election takes office.

The election/appointment and service of councilmembers on the Richland City Council are governed by the Richland City Charter.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be a registered elector; a resident of the City for a continuous period of at least two years prior to their election or appointment; shall hold no other public office except in the National Guard, organized reserves, or as a Notary Public; shall be a citizen of the United States, and shall not be employed by the City of Richland.

After a review of completed applications and resumes by the City Council, up to four (4) applicants will be invited for an interview held on June 28, 2022, in a duly noticed open public meeting.