Ziply Fiber To Buy iFIBER Communications.

Ziply Fiber of Kirkland is buying Ephtata based iFIBER Communications in a deal announced Monday.

Ziply will take over iFIBER's operation delivering internet and digital phone services to 18,000 customers, including in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.

It will continue iFIBER's practice of partnering with local PUDs to provide internet services.

Ziply says it's committed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to provide high speed internet to underserved areas across the Northwest.

Ziply Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, and has major offices in Everett, Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho.

The company says most of its executive team consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband.

It's primary services are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers.

The terms of the deal for iFIBER were not released. It comes after Zipley announced in September that it had raised $450 million to support fiber network expansion in the Northwest.

Ziply started operations in May 2020 after acquiring the Northwest operations of Frontier Communications in a $1.35 billion transaction.