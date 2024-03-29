These Zip Codes Are Making Big Bucks in Tri-Cities Washington

Mapping Success: High-Earning Enclaves in Tri-Cities, Washington Zip Codes

You'd be surprised at what zip codes in the Tri-Cities Washington area have the highest earnings.



The Zip Codes Making The Most Money in Tri-Cities, Washington

Many would assume that Richland has the highest earners in the Columbia basin and while Richland does make the list, another area of the Tri-Cities takes the top spot on the highest-earning zip code.

I once heard a good adage and it doesn't work for everyone but someone once told me that your age is a good measure on what your average yearly salary should be.

It was good advice so for example, if you are 26 and making $26,000 or above a year, you are doing pretty good. If you are 55, hopefully, you are making $55,000 or better a year.

Again, that's what I was told as a kid and even though it's not scientific, it does make a lot of sense.

According to Stacker.com, the average median household income across the nation is $77,397 for 2024.

If we drill it down to the Tri-Cities, I think you'll be surprised at what zip codes take the top spot.

Here are the top 5 zip codes in the Tri-Cities area that Stacker.com says are pulling in the most money:

#5. 99354 (Richland)

- Median household income: $73,369

- Households earning over $100,000: 36.2%%

#4. 99337 (Kennewick)

- Median household income: $74,158

- Households earning over $100,000: 32.8%%

#3. 99352 (Richland)

- Median household income: $81,410

- Households earning over $100,000: 42.8%%

#2. 99353 (West Richland)

- Median household income: $102,021

- Households earning over $100,000: 51.1%%

#1. 99338 (Kennewick)

- Median household income: $114,429

- Households earning over $100,000: 55.9%%

So kudos to 99338'ers but the good news is that the Tri-Cities wage earners in the top 3 easily earn more than the national average. You can read about five other Zip Codes here.