10 Best Tips to a Successful Yard Sale in Washington

Spring is Here and for a Lot of Us, It's Yard Sale Time.

What better way to celebrate, than to do some spring cleaning. Get rid of all the unnecessary items we've accumulated over the months and past years. Now's a great time to down-size and make some money. Let's have a yard sale!

Have You Ever Hosted a Yard or Garage Sale? They're Hard Work.

If done right, you can make a lot of cash in a short amount of time. The key to a successful yard sale is planning and patience.

• Start Cleaning Any Items Set Aside for Your Yard Sale Now.

In the week leading up to the big event, clean all items with disinfecting wipes and dust rags. Any clothing should be washed in the laundry. Make sure all items are in good condition for sale. However, before any of this, you NEED to check your city for local regulations.

• Are There Rules for Hosting a Yard Sale in Tri-Cities?

Yes. There are rules. And, they vary for each city. In Pasco, you MUST get a permit to have such an event. And, sales are limited to two per year, and cannot run for more than two consecutive days. In Kennewick, a permit is NOT required, however you must adhere to some rules. The sale must not run longer than 5 consecutive days, and 2 sales per household is allowed. For the city of Richland, a permit is NOT required, and you can host several sales a year. As for residents of West Richland, a permit is NOT required, and there's no limit to how many sales a resident is allowed.

If You're a Fan of Yard Sales, There Are Social Media Sites JUST for You.

If you didn't already know, there's a Tri-Cities Yard Sale Facebook page. You can also search for Tri-Cities yard sales and moving sales on Craigslist.

I love a good bargain, so I LOVE yard and garage sales. I'll always stop.

