New President at Yakima’s MultiCare Hospital Excited About Growth

Yakima's only hospital, MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital has a new leader. Tammy Buyok has been named president of the hospital and associated clinics and market leader for the Yakima Valley region.

THE NEW PRESIDENT HAS ACTUALLY BEEN SERVING IN THE ROLE

Buyok has been the interim president at Yakima Memorial since the hospital officially joined MultiCare Health System in late January. Buyok brings more than 30 years experience in health care to the new job. She's been MultiCare for 11 years as the vice president of facilities management and operation support services.

THE NEW PRESIDENT WILL OVERSEE GROWTH OF SERVICES

“Tammy’s broad range of experience within MultiCare and with hospitals in Montana makes her the ideal person to take on this critical role in Yakima,” says Florence Chang, president of MultiCare. “She has demonstrated success as a leader who represents our mission, vision and values. These skills will be vitally important as we look to grow our services and presence in central Washington.”

A press release says as the new President in the region she'll be responsible for "strategy, market growth and performance in the region. She will lead the hospital’s clinical and administrative leadership teams and work with the regional board to drive the success of the hospital."

GROWING CLINICAL SERVICES IS A GOAL OF THE NEW PRESIDENT

“I’m excited to be joining the Yakima Memorial Hospital team. We have outstanding physicians, nurses and staff in central Washington,” says Buyok. “We’ve already added new pediatric doctors from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. I’m looking forward to growing our clinical services, community partnerships and presence in Yakima. MultiCare is going to bring great things to the people of Yakima Valley.”

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State