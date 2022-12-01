Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum

You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.

The festive time at the local museum happens December 6 through December 17.

A lot of charities are hoping for your help while you're having fun

More than 30 local charities are involved in decorating the museum with festive holiday lights and Christmas trees. In fact museum officials say you can see 30 plus trees and other holiday displays each the result of a local charities work. Each charity will be hoping for your support. You'll be able to show support through the use of scrip tickets. Each adult and senior will receive $5 back in the form of five $1 scrip tickets to award to their favorite tree or their favorite charity. The charities will redeem the tickets for cash so they can help more people during the holiday season.

Admission to the museum during the Extravaganza is $12 for Adults; $10 for Seniors; $5 for Children.

The museum will have extended hours for the event

A press release from the museum says;

The museum will have extended hours during the event-from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm-so you can celebrate this festival of lights with family and friends. It is a bright way to start your holiday season!(Please note that the museum is not open on Sundays or Mondays) More information about the event https://www.yvmuseum.org/holiday-lights-extravaganza

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years