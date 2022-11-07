Yakima Man Faces Charges in West Valley Shooting

A man is facing assault charges and another man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Yakima on Friday.

Yakima Police officers were called to 80th Avenue and Nob Hill at about 3:15 pm Friday after getting a report that someone had been shot.

The 22-year-old suspect told officers he shot the other driver

When the Officers arrived 22-year-old Ryan Stevens told the Officers he had shot someone who was "banging on his window."

Officers found a 23-year-old man at the scene who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Police say he's expected to survive.

Police arrested the shooter on a 1st Degree Assault charge

Stevens was quickly taken into custody and an investigation started. Detectives from the Major Crimes Division investigated the incident and found that the victim was driving with a passenger whom the suspect had a previous relationship.

On Friday afternoon police say the suspect, Ryan Stevens began to chase the victim in his vehicle to the area of West Nob Hill Blvd and 80th Avenue where the two vehicles collided. After the collision police say the two drivers argued and the 22-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

No other injuries were reported

Based on the investigation a press release says Ryan Stevens was booked into the Yakima County Jail for charges of 1st Degree Assault. The investigation continues Today.

