Wanted Felon Flees Yakima Police Before Being Arrested

Some drama in Yakima Friday. Yakima Police closed 3rd Avenue near Peach Street earlier Friday after a wanted felon fled in his vehicle and crashed before being arrested.

POLICE WERE JUST IN THE AREA WHEN THE FELON SPOTTED THEM NEARBY

Police say the 38-year-old Yakima man, who hasn't been identified was wanted on multiple felony charges. He fled when he spotted a police vehicle even though the Officers weren't actively after the suspect.

THE SUSPECT FLED AND CRASHED HIS VEHICLE IN THE AREA

The suspect fled in his vehicle and crashed in the area of 3rd Avenue and Peach Street. He ran off after the crash but was arrested a short time later. He was taken to a hospital with injuries but no other injuries were reported.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

