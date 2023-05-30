Armed Serial Retail Alcohol Thief Nabbed by Richland Police

Richland Police said the suspect is from Tacoma.

Richland Police say suspect tied to a String of crimes

A suspect apprehended by Richland Police a few days ago is now tied to a long string of retail alcohol thefts.

RPD says the suspect, whose name was not given, was long suspected of stealing a lot of alcohol from Tri-City and Richland area retailers.

Police had a good idea who he was, having been captured on surveillance cameras. An officer located him in the Vintner Square shopping area on Duportail on May 25th, and he was apprehended without incident.

Get our free mobile app

Inside his vehicle, police found substantial amounts of stolen merchandise as well as a firearm. Because the man is a convicted felon, additional charges will be added to his list.

His vehicle has also been impounded pending further investigation. Police called the arrest a "substantial" breakthrough.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)