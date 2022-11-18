Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another

Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.

Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting at the Yakima Inn

Another murder reported the day before at the Yakima Inn remains under investigation. 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar was killed at the hotel.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.

One suspect is already in jail

Earlier this month other suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez was arrested in Buena by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. He's now sitting in the Yakima County Jail facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and ransom of a hostage and other charges.

Police say witnesses helped identify both suspects.

Sanchez-Perez is considered armed and dangerous.

Another homicide reported in January remains unsolved

A homicide reported on January 11 at the Yakima Inn also remains unsolved. 38-year-old Clayton Peter Brown Jr. died after being shot in a room at the hotel.

Authorities know someone knows something about the homicides.

If you know anything that could help authorities contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or call in your tips to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

